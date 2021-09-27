Clearday Announces New OTCQB Ticker Symbol “CLRD”

Moving forward, Clearday will focus on its mission to provide transformative, new non-acute care service models that extend the ability for those with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other chronic, lifestyle-limiting conditions to live at home and delay the need for residential care.

Clearday, Inc. (OTCQB: SCOND) , a leader in delivering high-quality, non-acute care services that enable older Americans to age in place, today announced that it will commence trading under the new ticker symbol “CLRD” on October 8, 2021. Through October 7, 2021, trading will continue on the OTCQB under the company’s current ticker symbol “SCOND”. The change in ticker symbol follows the recently completed merger between Clearday and Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (STI) and the continuation of the Clearday longevity care services business, including Clearday at Home.

Clearday offers a spectrum of innovative services designed to help families successfully support the care of their loved ones in the home environment, as well as B2B partnership programs that enable traditional home care and home health services businesses to elevate and enhance their services with Clearday offerings.

“We are delighted with the new ‘CLRD’ ticker symbol,” said Clearday’s Chairman and CEO Jim Walesa. “When trading commences under ‘CLRD’ on October 8, we will achieve yet another milestone in our journey to make non-acute care solutions more affordable, accessible, and convenient, not only for older Americans who require care, but also for those who support them at home.”

About Clearday

Clearday is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute longevity care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.

Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com.

Learn more about Clearday at Home at www.cleardayathome.com.

Learn more about Clearday Clubs at clubs.myclearday.com.

Learn more about the Clearday Network at https://business.cleardayathome.com

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to be and shall not constitute an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to sell or an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.