Carlyle secures 79.8% of Schaltbau shares

DGAP-News: Voltage BidCo GmbH / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions
Carlyle secures 79.8% of Schaltbau shares

27.09.2021 / 19:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Carlyle secures 79.8% of Schaltbau shares

  • Additional acceptance period for the voluntary takeover offer begins on September 28, 2021 and ends on October 11, 2021
  • Executive and Supervisory Boards of Schaltbau recommend acceptance of the offer

Munich, September 27, 2021. - Voltage BidCo GmbH (the "Bidder"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of funds advised by The Carlyle Group ("Carlyle"), today announced the result of its voluntary public cash takeover offer (the "Offer") to all shareholders of Schaltbau Holding AG ("Schaltbau" or the "Company").

A total of 8.032.191 shares were tendered during the acceptance period, which ended on September 22, 2021, which amounts to 78.49% of the share capital and voting rights of Schaltbau based on a total share capital of Schaltbau of 10.233.220 shares (as published by the Company on August 31, 2021). During the acceptance period, the Bidder further acquired 0.91% of the share capital and voting rights of Schaltbau through on-exchange and off-exchange purchases. In addition, after expiration of the acceptance period, the Bidder has entered into a purchase agreement relating to 50,000 Schaltbau shares, representing approximately 0.49 % of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company. The transfer of the 50,000 Schaltbau shares to the Bidder has taken place on September 27, 2021. On a fully diluted basis, assuming a full conversion of all outstanding mandatory convertible bonds, the number of Schaltbau shares currently tendered and acquired amounts to 74.8% of the share capital and voting rights of Schaltbau.

The remaining Schaltbau shareholders will now have a time-limited additional opportunity to accept the Offer and realize an immediate and full value of their shares. In accordance with the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), shareholders who have not yet tendered their shares can accept the Offer by tendering their Schaltbau shares during the additional acceptance period at the highly attractive offer price of EUR 53.50 in cash per share. The additional acceptance period begins on September 28, 2021 and ends at midnight (CEST) on October 11, 2021.

DGAP-News Carlyle secures 79.8% of Schaltbau shares DGAP-News: Voltage BidCo GmbH / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions Carlyle secures 79.8% of Schaltbau shares 27.09.2021 / 19:19 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Carlyle secures 79.8% of Schaltbau …

