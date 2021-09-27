checkAd

Novozymes is unlocking growth with the ambition of doubling company revenue by 2030

With the launch of “Unlocking Growth – Powered by Biotech” Novozymes presents its 2025-strategy. It sets out an organic sales growth target of 5+% CAGR for the 5-year period until 2025, coupled with the ambition to double the company’s revenue by 2030.

 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – 27 September 2021 – “Unlocking Growth – Powered by Biotech” is Novozymes’ strategy towards 2025 based on the solid foundation and successful execution of “Better Business with Biology”. As part of ‘Unlocking Growth’ Novozymes is further cementing its position as a Biotech Powerhouse by leveraging and investing in its unique knowledge and position in biological innovation, scale-up, customer interaction, and new high-growth opportunities.

  • “We’re building on and leveraging our position as a Biotech Powerhouse with a clear focus and commitment to drive strong top-line long-term growth. Our refreshed strategy builds on the ‘Better business with biology’ and further defines how we plan to prioritize our efforts,” says President & CEO Ester Baiget, Novozymes and continues:
  • “We commit to clear 2025-targets while also allowing ourselves to look further ahead with the ambition to double our sales by 2030. The investments we’re making today will allow for a strong long-term growth profile and enhanced sustainability impact. Together with our customers we are able to create significant results and drive the world towards a healthier planet.”

Novozymes sets out an organic sales growth target of 5+% CAGR for the period until 2025 with solid earnings including significant re-investments to secure high long-term growth, enabling the ambition to double the company’s sales by 2030.

The company will expand its production footprint into new and higher growth areas with dedicated CAPEX investments. There will also be dedicated investments of up to DKK ~300 million by 2025 to staff and operate new customer co-creation centers in key markets allowing for closer customer interactions, particularly in the areas of Food, Beverages, Health and Nutrition.

Key strategic elements
 Novozymes will turn proportionally more of the company’s overall investments and focus to high growth areas such as Health and Nutrition while investing to secure solid performance in core businesses. The strategy also allows for a more structured venture approach to future growth bets with significant sales potential such as carbon capture, nitrogen fixation and sustainable plastics.

