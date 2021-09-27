checkAd

First Foods Group, Inc. Provides Strategic and Company Update

Davie, FL, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- First Foods Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FIFG) is pleased to provide an update on its corporate initiatives and first half 2021 results.

First Half 2021 Key Financial Highlights:

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

  •  Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $289,879, an increase of 138% from $121,685 in the same period 2020.
  •  The loss from operations was $668,773 compared to $1.3 million loss in the same period of 2020.

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

  •  Net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $247,541, an increase of 900% from $24,711 in the same period 2020.
  •  The loss from operations was $356,482 compared to $432,917 loss in the same period of 2020.

Harold Kestenbaum, CEO of First Foods, stated, “We are pleased with the results of the first half of the year. As the COVID pandemic continues to cause disruptions across the globe, we enjoy uninterrupted supply deliveries from our close-knit group of South American cocoa bean farmers who have allowed us to smoothly continue manufacturing our exclusive ‘bean-to-bite’ specialty chocolate. We continue to make a much more aggressive push into the market with our products. Some of our customers, who had suspended or significantly cut back their operations in response to the pandemic, have resumed operations and relied upon us to consistently provide our superior products.”

Strategic Initiatives include, but are not limited to:

  •  Selling Southeast Edibles in 80 stores throughout the United States. The complete list of participating stores can be seen on our website under the "store locator" tab https://seecbd.com/pages/sca-store-locator.
  •  Enhancing our website and initiating a marketing campaign to drive more traffic to southeastedibles.com
  •  Expanding into the health and wellness market through our newly established FFGI Wholesale Division.
  •  Considering strategic acquisitions.

About First Foods Group, Inc. 

First Foods Group, Inc. is a US holding company specializing in the sale of a variety of Cannabidiol (CBD) based products through its subsidiary, Southeast Edibles, based in the USA. Its state-of-the-art facility is based in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Products include infused premium specialty chocolate edibles all made in the USA. First Foods seeks synergistic value through creating its own new concepts, both through proprietary development, mergers, acquisitions and licensing arrangements in the CBD and health and wellness space. Management is committed to an integrated approach using the highest quality hemp solutions and highest purity standards in the industry. First Foods Group, Inc. also provides management services and funding options for emerging supplement brands and menu concepts.

