FERRARI N.V. PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), September 27, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

  MTA NYSE Total
Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees
Date excluding fees   excluding fees     excluding fees  
(d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)*
               
20/09/2021 10,000 181.9152 1,819,152.00 4,846 212.7002 1,030,745.17 880,151.28 14,846 181.8202 2,699,303.28
21/09/2021 321 181.2656 58,186.26 - - - - 321 181.2656 58,186.26
22/09/2021 10,000 182.5974 1,825,974.00 4,100 215.8819 885,115.79 754,638.75 14,100 183.0222 2,580,612.75
23/09/2021 3,985 184.8266 736,534.00 - - - - 3,985 184.8266 736,534.00
24/09/2021 4,000 184.2158 736,863.20 - - - - 4,000 184.2158 736,863.20
  28,306 182.8838 5,176,709.46 8,946 214.1584 1,915,860.96 1,634,790.03 37,252 182.8492 6,811,499.49
Total
 

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till September 24, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 117,383,881.72 for No. 676,701 common shares purchased on the MTA
  • USD 35,085,412.22 (Euro 29,477,402.39*) for No. 166,566 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of September 24, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,755,778 common shares equal to 3.79% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until September 24, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,570,452 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 650,283,517.27.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner ...).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Disclaimer

