La Française de l’Energie Secures Landmark EUR 40 Million Green Bond for the Development of Its French and Belgium Energy Portfolio

La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), an energy producer with a negative carbon footprint announces the issuance of its first green bond for the development of its energy portfolio in France and Belgium. This financing is provided by Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management (EDRAM), a leading energy and infrastructure investment manager.

This green bond will fund the group’s existing energy portfolio, currently made of abandoned mine methane (AMM) and solar projects in Northern France and Wallonia, and can be expanded to other low carbon projects such as hydrogen. These projects are either under construction, in development stage, or in the group’s development pipeline as part of its growth strategy.

The financing amounts to EUR 40 million, consisting of a committed first tranche of EUR 25 million and an optional second tranche of EUR 15 million. The financing qualified as a “Green Bond” and the issuance has been assessed as compliant with the ICMA (International Capital market Association) Green Bond Principles via a second-party opinion by EthiFinance, a recognised independent expert1.

The bond has an attractive 7-year bullet tenor thanks to LFDE’s track record in constructing and operating best-in-class assets with long term feed-in-tariffs and fixed price purchase agreements. The financing is provided at the LFDE International SARL level, the Luxembourg subsidiary of LFDE, with no recourse to the parent company La Francaise de l’Energie SA. The bond is therefore structurally subordinated to existing senior loans at the individual project level.

This bond enables La Francaise de l’Energie to commit sizeable financial resources to accelerate its development strategy without diluting the company’s equity in its assets: 49.5 MW of installed AMM capacity will therefore be deployed by December 31st 2022 and 3 million tons of CO2eq emission avoided annually thanks to the implementation of these projects. This new financing confirms the recognition of LFDE as a major player of the ecologic transition with key long-term financial partners like EDRAM, adding further high-quality green energy assets to EDRAM’s infrastructure debt portfolio.