checkAd

La Française de l’Energie Secures Landmark EUR 40 Million Green Bond for the Development of Its French and Belgium Energy Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 20:19  |  31   |   |   

Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), an energy producer with a negative carbon footprint announces the issuance of its first green bond for the development of its energy portfolio in France and Belgium. This financing is provided by Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management (EDRAM), a leading energy and infrastructure investment manager.

A sizeable financing to cover LFDE’s funding needs and accelerate growth strategy

This green bond will fund the group’s existing energy portfolio, currently made of abandoned mine methane (AMM) and solar projects in Northern France and Wallonia, and can be expanded to other low carbon projects such as hydrogen. These projects are either under construction, in development stage, or in the group’s development pipeline as part of its growth strategy.

The financing amounts to EUR 40 million, consisting of a committed first tranche of EUR 25 million and an optional second tranche of EUR 15 million. The financing qualified as a “Green Bond” and the issuance has been assessed as compliant with the ICMA (International Capital market Association) Green Bond Principles via a second-party opinion by EthiFinance, a recognised independent expert1.

The bond has an attractive 7-year bullet tenor thanks to LFDE’s track record in constructing and operating best-in-class assets with long term feed-in-tariffs and fixed price purchase agreements. The financing is provided at the LFDE International SARL level, the Luxembourg subsidiary of LFDE, with no recourse to the parent company La Francaise de l’Energie SA. The bond is therefore structurally subordinated to existing senior loans at the individual project level.

This bond enables La Francaise de l’Energie to commit sizeable financial resources to accelerate its development strategy without diluting the company’s equity in its assets: 49.5 MW of installed AMM capacity will therefore be deployed by December 31st 2022 and 3 million tons of CO2eq emission avoided annually thanks to the implementation of these projects. This new financing confirms the recognition of LFDE as a major player of the ecologic transition with key long-term financial partners like EDRAM, adding further high-quality green energy assets to EDRAM’s infrastructure debt portfolio.

Seite 1 von 3
La Francaise de l'Energie Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

La Française de l’Energie Secures Landmark EUR 40 Million Green Bond for the Development of Its French and Belgium Energy Portfolio Regulatory News: La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), an energy producer with a negative carbon footprint announces the issuance of its first green bond for the development of its energy portfolio in France and Belgium. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Franklin Templeton to Acquire Investment Grade Credit Team From Aviva Investors
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21La Française de l’Énergie: New Reserves Certification for the Group in Belgium
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten