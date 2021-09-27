Ipsos Names Ben Page CEO After Disagreement With Roos Autor: PLX AI | 27.09.2021, 20:15 | | 25 0 | 0 27.09.2021, 20:15 | (PLX AI) – Ipsos names Ben Page Chief Executive Officer, instead of Nathalie Roos.Ipsos and Nathalie Roos have mutually agreed to cease the project that was to lead to the appointment of Nathalie Roos as Ipsos Chief Executive OfficerThis decision … (PLX AI) – Ipsos names Ben Page Chief Executive Officer, instead of Nathalie Roos.Ipsos and Nathalie Roos have mutually agreed to cease the project that was to lead to the appointment of Nathalie Roos as Ipsos Chief Executive OfficerThis decision … (PLX AI) – Ipsos names Ben Page Chief Executive Officer, instead of Nathalie Roos.

Ipsos and Nathalie Roos have mutually agreed to cease the project that was to lead to the appointment of Nathalie Roos as Ipsos Chief Executive Officer

This decision follows in-depth discussions between Didier Truchot and Nathalie Roos, which revealed deep discrepancies between the parties

Page will replace Didier Truchot as CEO from November 15th, 2021 and Truchot will be Chairman Ipsos Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Ipsos Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer