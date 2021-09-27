checkAd

Hodges Named Chief Banking Officer at Merchants & Marine Bank

Clayton Legear, President & Chief Executive Officer of Merchants & Marine Bank, today announced the promotion of Greg Hodges to the position of Chief Banking Officer.

Hodges, a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, previously served as Market President for the bank’s Pine Belt Region. He has more than 19 years of wide-ranging banking experience across multiple banking disciplines and lines of business, both as a front-line producer and as a senior level leader. Hodges is a graduate of William Carey University and has completed executive development programs at both the Mississippi School of Banking at the University of Mississippi and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

In this new role, Hodges will serve and support members of the bank’s executive team who oversee client-facing lines of business, including commercial lending and retail banking. His new role also takes on formal responsibility for the bank’s strategic marketing and advertising efforts.

Hodges will also join the executive leadership team of the bank’s holding company, Merchants & Marine Bancorp, where he will support the bank’s continued growth and expansion into new markets.

“Greg is a strong servant leader who is committed to helping those around him grow without sacrificing what makes them unique,” stated Legear. “Greg’s approach will be incredibly valuable to our bank as we continue to grow without losing the focus that got us where we are: a steadfast commitment to serving the people and businesses of the communities we call home first. We look forward to the benefits Greg’s servant leadership will yield for our team members, our clients and the communities we call home.”

About Merchants & Marine Bank

Merchants & Marine Bank is a community bank that provides dedicated financial service, guidance, and support to individuals and businesses throughout the Mississippi & Alabama Gulf Coast region. Headquartered in Pascagoula, Mississippi, the bank currently operates 14 branch offices and one loan and deposit production office. The bank offers mortgage financing across the region through its new division, Canvas Mortgage. Merchants & Marine Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc. (OTC QX: MNMB).

For more information on Merchants & Marine Bank, visit www.mandmbank.com.

For more information on Canvas Mortgage, visit www.canvasmortgage.com.

