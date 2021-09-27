checkAd

Graphene & Solar Technologies ‘GSTX’ New Shareholder Letter & Operational Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 20:36  |  12   |   |   

(OTC: GSTX) Graphene & Solar Technologies Limited, releases Shareholder Letter & Company Operational Update with current activities announcements including details of a 2021 US $47 million recent acquisition and updates of new corporate initiatives.

1. US $47 million acquisition in May 2021 of a “Thin-Film” technology company, Cima NanoTech, with 120 internationally registered unique Patented technologies and “thin-film” applications.

2. New Joint Venture Graphene production factory has been agreed upon to manufacture industrial and electronics grade Graphene. Plans are to commence production in June 2022.

3. Transparent clear flexible thin-film solar applications in final development of production processes and techniques.

4. Development of applications is ongoing for manufacturing low-cost high-output electric vehicle batteries and for Thin-film anti-freeze and auto-windshields heating applications, battery or solar-powered.

5. Manufacturing EMF shielding to eliminate electromagnetic interference in 5G Communication networks.

6. The Company-designed Water Extraction/Harvester unit, with no moving parts, is particularly suitable for remote locations designed to supply pure water for outdoor and indoor locations. Water Harvester units, and farms of parallel units can generate from the Air, 50 gallons to 10,000 gallons per day. The GSTX proprietary Water Harvester technology system will operate efficiently on mains power, solar, wind and/or battery power systems. The Water Harvester uses an active cooling system utilizing modern, energy-efficient control systems, energy-efficient cooling, and the system is designed to efficiently maximize energy use. A basic Water Harvester unit will have a service life of approximately 10+ years.

GSTX has also successfully developed sustainable (ESG) Alternative Energy Solutions, utilizing the new “wonder material” Graphene and GSTX “Thin-Film nano-technology”.

GSTX has also agreed upon establishing a Joint Venture with a US based Graphene manufacturer to locate an industrial and electronics- grade graphene production factory in Brisbane, Australia.

Thin-Film solar applications are a recent solar industry innovation. When combined with graphene and nanotech technologies, it significantly advances the efficiency of solar industry technologies.

Transparent, flexible, seamless, and light-weight solar panels will largely replace the existing cumbersome metal-framed solar installations, especially for solar powered windows in high-rise buildings, creating significant operating cost savings.

About Graphene & Solar Technologies Limited

GSTX is a leading-edge high-tech developer of Renewable Alternative Energy systems, “ESG” compliant, with exclusive rights to High Purity Quartz mineral deposits (15 million tons). The highly experienced GSTX International technology team has predominantly worked together since 2007 and has extensive knowledge on all aspects of the Photovoltaic (PV) solar industry, and essential materials production, as well as a unique knowledge and experience of supply essential production materials for the high-end electronics and semi-conductor production materials.

Shareholder Update -The attached Web-Link provides a complete copy of the recent September 2021 GSTX Shareholder Update.

Web-link to Graphene & Solar Technologies Shareholder Update: https://www.gstx.solar/documents/GSTX%20SHAREHOLDER%20UPDATE%20SEPTEMB ...

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not strictly historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on GSTX’s current assumptions, beliefs and expectations, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause GSTX’s actual results to be materially different from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Graphene & Solar Technologies ‘GSTX’ New Shareholder Letter & Operational Update (OTC: GSTX) Graphene & Solar Technologies Limited, releases Shareholder Letter & Company Operational Update with current activities announcements including details of a 2021 US $47 million recent acquisition and updates of new corporate initiatives. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Franklin Templeton to Acquire Investment Grade Credit Team From Aviva Investors
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...