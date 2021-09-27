Pushpay Adds Experienced Growth Executives Sumita Pandit and John M. Connolly to its Board of Directors

Sumita is Chief Operating Officer of dLocal, a technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. Prior to dLocal, Sumita was Global Head of Fintech Investment Banking for J.P. Morgan.

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading technology platform building world-class giving and engagement solutions to help organizations grow their communities, is pleased to announce that Sumita Pandit and John M. Connolly have been appointed as Directors by the Pushpay Board effective today, Sept. 27, 2021.

John is a Senior Advisor to Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm and Pushpay’s largest shareholder. He has led or served on over 35 boards and over the course of his career held executive positions at Bain Capital Ventures, M|C Communications, Institutional Shareholder Services, and IBM. John also founded Mainspring, Inc. (acquired by IBM) and Course Technology (acquired by Thomson Corporation).

Molly Matthews, CEO of Pushpay, said, “Our mission is to help organizations grow their communities and that has guided us to become the leading vertical software and payments platform in the faith sector. I am excited to tap into the new perspectives, knowledge and skill sets Sumita and John bring to Pushpay as we continue to execute our growth strategy by entering new markets and building differentiated world class products and services for our customers.”

Graham Shaw, Chairman of Pushpay’s Board of Directors, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sumita and John to the Pushpay Board. Sumita has been central to the growth of fintech businesses throughout her career and John brings a 30-year track record of innovation, vision, and execution in creating successful growth companies. These appointments show the pro-growth, collaborative approach we have enjoyed with Sixth Street since their joining as our cornerstone investor last March. We are thrilled to have appointed such experienced and energetic individuals who will further strengthen our Board’s breadth of talent and background.”

Sumita Pandit said, “I look forward to working with Molly, my fellow Board members and the rest of the team as Pushpay continues to expand its product set, deepen its customer relationships and solidify its position as the leader in non-profit payments integration.”

John Connolly said, “Molly and her team have done an incredible job strengthening Pushpay’s position as the leading platform serving donor communities in the US. I look forward to contributing my experience as well as Sixth Street’s knowledge and insights across its technology portfolio to help Pushpay pursue its next phase of growth.”