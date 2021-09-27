checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Petro Welt Technologies AG: Changes in the Management Board

Petro Welt Technologies AG: Changes in the Management Board

Petro Welt Technologies AG - Changes in the Management Board
Valeriy Inyushin resigns from the Management Board

Vienna, September 27, 2021
Following today's Supervisory Board meeting of Petro Welt Technologies AG, the company's former Chief Financial Officer Valeriy Inyushin has resigned from the Management Board with immediate effect. A successor will be announced shortly.

About Petro Welt Technologies AG
Petro Welt Technologies AG, domiciled in Vienna, is one of the leading and first established oilfield services companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil and gas formations.

Contact
Konstantin Huber (be.public)
Investor Relations
T: +43 1 503 2 503-29
huber@bepublic.at

Language: English
Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG
Kärntner Ring 11-13
1010 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 535 23 20-0
Fax: +43 1 535 23 20-20
E-mail: ir@pewete.com
Internet: www.pewete.com
ISIN: AT0000A00Y78
WKN: A0JKWU
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
