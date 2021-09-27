Petro Welt Technologies AG - Changes in the Management Board Valeriy Inyushin resigns from the Management Board Vienna, September 27, 2021 Following today's Supervisory Board meeting of Petro Welt Technologies AG, the company's former Chief Financial Officer Valeriy Inyushin has resigned from the Management Board with immediate effect. A successor will be announced shortly.

About Petro Welt Technologies AG

Petro Welt Technologies AG, domiciled in Vienna, is one of the leading and first established oilfield services companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil and gas formations.



