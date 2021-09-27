checkAd

New Salesforce Commerce Cloud Integration Makes it Faster and Easier for E-commerce Brands to Offer Splitit

- The addition of Salesforce Commerce Cloud means Splitit now has native integrations for five of the largest e-commerce platforms.

- Splitit integrations support e-commerce platforms for businesses ranging from the small to large enterprise retailers.

- Continued investment in key platform integrations reinforces Splitit's commitment to deliver a checkout experience that delights merchants and consumers alike.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit (ASX:SPT), the company empowering consumers to use their existing credit to spread payments over time, announced a new Salesforce Commerce Cloud integration making it faster and easier for e-commerce and retail brands to offer Splitit at checkout. The company also updated its WooCommerce plugin bringing more advanced features to the platform.

Splitit's Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Storefront Reference Architecture integrations were developed specifically to reduce the technical lift required to enable Splitit's installment solution to Salesforce-powered e-commerce sites. Merchants can now offer their customers the ability to use their available line of credit on their existing credit cards to pay in interest-free installments1, driving incremental sales and increasing conversion.

The new Salesforce Commerce Cloud cartridge is PCI DSS Level I compliant and offers native support for Splitit FlexFields allowing merchants to integrate Splitit checkout directly into their e-commerce checkout. There is also full support for Splitit throughout the entire customer journey showing the option for Splitit to shoppers on the product page, in the shopping cart and at checkout.

The updated Splitit WooCommerce plug-in provides a lightweight and easy to integrate way to bring Splitit to any WooCommerce merchant with a WordPress website. The improved plug-in delivers a better merchant and shopper experience, allowing most merchants to integrate Splitit into the checkout process. The upgraded plugin offers an easier and improved configuration. Other features include native support for Splitit FlexFields and full support for Splitit throughout the entire customer journey.

"Adding Commerce Cloud was a key priority for Splitit to be accepted by merchants around the world while strengthening our overall e-commerce presence. We expect this will help us accelerate conversations and adoption with large merchants using Commerce Cloud," notes Splitit Interim CEO John Harper. "We are in a strong position to serve businesses natively on the e-commerce platform of their choice. From the smallest to the largest global enterprise merchant -- we have a simple way for them to add Splitit to the checkout process."

