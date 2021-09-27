PyroGenesis Signs Joint-Venture Agreement to Build and Operate Plants to Convert Aluminum Dross Residues into High Value Chemical Products

Complements Existing Portfolio of Green Solutions Catering to the Aluminum Industry

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases, is pleased to announce today that, further to its Q2 2021 financial results press release (section Outlook) dated August 16th, it has signed joint venture and license agreements (both agreements collectively the “JV”) with a leading residue processor (the “Partner”) to transform dross residues into high value chemical products.



“This is a very interesting addition to PyroGenesis’ offerings as it fits perfectly into PyroGenesis’ existing portfolio of waste management services offered to the aluminum industry, at a time when aluminum prices are making our core technology even more valuable. This JV not only solidifies our Drosrite offering, but it is also able to address a downstream problem that is increasingly plaguing the industry; namely, how to handle dross residues which are becoming more and more regulated and banned from landfills,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “This is the ultimate coffee & donut strategy where, with very little additional effort, we are able to sell, alongside Drosrite, a separate compelling green solution, which also further secures Drosrite’s commercial competitiveness.”

This 50:50 JV will be geared towards building, installing and operating dross residue valorization facilities worldwide. To this effect, PyroGenesis secured, through the JV, an exclusive license to a patented and novel technology which is expected to convert dross residues into high value chemical products. Under the terms of the JV, the exclusive access to the technology initially applies to projects in North America and in the Gulf Cooperation Council nations. Upon successful completion of the first project, the exclusive access to the technology will expand to include, for all sense and purposes, the majority of the world. These dross residues are currently either being (i) landfilled (which is increasingly becoming banned by regulators) or (ii) sold as cheap flux to the cement industry.