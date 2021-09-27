checkAd

CBD Global Sciences Resumes Trading After Filing of Financials

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 21:51  |  12   |   |   

Denver, Colorado, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to share the news that, following the filing of its 2020 annual, and Q1 2021 and Q2 2021 financial statements and MD&A, the previously issued cease trade order has been revoked and the Company’s common shares have been approved by the regulators and Canadian Securities Exchange to resume trading.   The Company’s common shares will resume trading at the opening of the market on September 28, 2021. 

The financials submitted paint a picture of a company that has fought vigorously to survive through the impact of the global pandemic in 2020 and predatory litigation that led to the filing of Chapter 7 bankruptcies for two of its subsidiary companies in US Federal Bankruptcy courts in March of 2021.

When the lockdowns began in the US for the global pandemic, we saw many of our partnering retailers directly impacted.  Global NV watched our fastest growing retailers in the airports (Hudson News and Minutes Suites) move from a 100+ store increase per month rollout to a cut in store foot traffic by over 96%.  Our white label business was impacted by a cancellation of over $2.3M of purchase orders the first week of the lockdown.  In June of 2021, the Company completed the meeting of creditors in the two bankruptcies which provided a road map for the next phase of operations for CBD Global.  Upon completion, CBD Global is expected to retain less than $1.0 M USD in debt on its balance sheet, adjustments that are anticipated to be reflected in the Company’s Q3 financials for 2021. 

Additionally, CBD Global successfully acquired both Aethics (www.aethics.com) and CannaOil (www.cannaoilshop.com) out of the bankruptcies.  This purchase came with all trademarks, inventory and web URL’s related to the two brands.  Until that was approved by the courts, we elected to put both brands into ‘auto pilot’ status.  Leading up to and during the bankruptcies, CBD Global could not benefit from sales of products because it would be considered property of the estates in the bankruptcy.  Until this matter was resolved we did not invest time or resources into the growth of sales and distribution for both brands, which directly impacted the revenue generation for the Company in the first two quarters of 2021.  Now that the Company owns both brands, we are excited to initiate the relaunch.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CBD Global Sciences Resumes Trading After Filing of Financials Denver, Colorado, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to share the news that, following the filing of its 2020 annual, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Chairman and CEO, to Participate in the Virtual Cantor Global Healthcare ...
Anavex Life Sciences Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Global Select Market
Titel
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Settlement of Derivative Litigation
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...