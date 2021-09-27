Opus One Gold Corp Retains Market Making Services

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp (TSX-V: OOR) (the “Company” or “Opus One”) is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained the market making services of Integral Wealth Securities Ltd. ("Integral") to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company posted for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”).

The market-making service will be undertaken by Integral in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX-V and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay Integral a fee of seven thousand five hundred dollars ($7,500) per month for a period of 3 months. The agreement between the Company and Integral may be terminated at any time by the Company or Integral. The Company and Integral act at arm’s length, and Integral has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fee paid by the Company to Integral is for services only.