NexImmune to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells, today announced that Scott Carmer, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM Eastern time.



The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of NexImmune’s website at Events and Presentations | NexImmune, Inc. A replay of the presentation will be available at the same location for 90 days following the conference.