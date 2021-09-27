Evercel Sets Record Straight on Misleading Claims By Former Chairman

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evercel, Inc. [OTC Pink: EVRC] (the “Company”) today issued the following letter to shareholders from its Board of Directors in advance of its Annual Meeting on October 7, 2021, urging them to vote on the WHITE proxy card in support of the Board’s two unopposed candidates, Richard Perkins and Patrick McGeehin. The letter also sets the record straight on a series of misleading claims made by the former Chairman. The text of the letter is below:

We are writing in advance of the upcoming Annual Meeting to encourage you to vote your shares using the official WHITE Evercel proxy card enclosed. The official WHITE proxy card will allow you to vote for or against the Board’s nominees, Richard Perkins and Patrick McGeehin. Once you complete and return this official WHITE proxy card, no further action is required, and you should ignore additional notifications -- and DISCARD any other proxy cards you receive.

Evercel’s former chairman, Jim Gerson, is running a misleading campaign to pack the Board with additional directors who are loyal to him. This campaign is Mr. Gerson’s attempt to retaliate against the Company and reassume undue influence over Evercel after he was forced to resign to avoid accountability for his behavior. Further, Mr. Gerson is running his campaign with the assistance of current director Richard Krantz, who himself has been required to resign from the audit committee. You are under no obligation to speak with Mr. Gerson or any of his telemarketing representatives.

THE FACTS BEHIND MR. GERSON’S CAMPAIGN OF LIES

Sadly, Mr. Gerson is using false and misleading allegations to fuel his campaign. Here are the FACTS you need to know: