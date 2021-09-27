Evercel Sets Record Straight on Misleading Claims By Former Chairman
Issues Letter to Shareholders Urging Them to Vote on WHITE Proxy Card in Support of Two Highly Qualified Candidates
MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evercel, Inc. [OTC Pink: EVRC] (the “Company”) today issued the following letter to shareholders from its Board of Directors in advance of its Annual
Meeting on October 7, 2021, urging them to vote on the WHITE proxy card in support of the Board’s two unopposed candidates, Richard Perkins and Patrick McGeehin. The letter also sets the
record straight on a series of misleading claims made by the former Chairman. The text of the letter is below:
Dear Valued Shareholders:
We are writing in advance of the upcoming Annual Meeting to encourage you to vote your shares using the official WHITE Evercel proxy card enclosed. The official WHITE proxy card will allow you to vote for or against the Board’s nominees, Richard Perkins and Patrick McGeehin. Once you complete and return this official WHITE proxy card, no further action is required, and you should ignore additional notifications -- and DISCARD any other proxy cards you receive.
Evercel’s former chairman, Jim Gerson, is running a misleading campaign to pack the Board with additional directors who are loyal to him. This campaign is Mr. Gerson’s attempt to retaliate against the Company and reassume undue influence over Evercel after he was forced to resign to avoid accountability for his behavior. Further, Mr. Gerson is running his campaign with the assistance of current director Richard Krantz, who himself has been required to resign from the audit committee. You are under no obligation to speak with Mr. Gerson or any of his telemarketing representatives.
THE FACTS BEHIND MR. GERSON’S CAMPAIGN OF LIES
Sadly, Mr. Gerson is using false and misleading allegations to fuel his campaign. Here are the FACTS you need to know:
-
Mr. Gerson’s complaints about TRANSPARENCY are the height of hypocrisy: Mr. Gerson’s own unethical behavior caused a delay to the Company’s 2021 audited
financials. In April 2021, Mr. Gerson made statements to Evercel’s independent auditor that Baker Tilly determined were “were inadequate and
misleading.” Baker Tilly’s office of general counsel then took the extraordinary extra step of advising the Board that Baker Tilly would “no longer be able to rely
on any of [Mr. Gerson’s] representations going forward or [to] engage with [Mr. Gerson] on the audit committee.” Mr.
Gerson eventually agreed to resign from the Board as a result. His attempt to blame current leadership for the delay created in part by his own conduct should disqualify him from further
involvement in the Company’s governance. In the words of Baker Tilly’s letter to the Board: “We rely on honesty, transparency, and forthrightness of our clients in conducting our work
and believe Mr. Gerson fell below that professional standard.”
