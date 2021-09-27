Altimmune to Announce 12-Week Data From ALT-801 Phase 1 Trial on September 28, 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report the results from its 12-week Phase 1 clinical trial of ALT-801 in overweight and obese subjects in a pre-market press release and webcast to be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.



Altimmune management will host a conference call and webcast with a slide presentation beginning at 8:30 am E.T. Following the conclusion of the call, the webcast will be available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.altimmune.com. The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the IR portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.