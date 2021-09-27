checkAd

MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

MFS Investment Management (MFS) released today the distribution income sources for six of its closed-end funds for September 2021: MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR), MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE: MGF), MFS Intermediate High-Income Fund (NYSE: CIF), MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE: MIN), MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) and MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE: MFV). This information also can be obtained by visiting MFS.com by clicking on Products & Strategies > Closed End Funds > Dividend Source Information.

MFS Charter Income Trust 
Distribution period: September 2021 
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.05747

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.04138

72%

$ 0.36726

63%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01609

28%

0.21569

37%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.05747

100%

$ 0.58295

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 8-31-2021

6.89%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 8-31-2021

7.98%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 8-31-2021

3.02%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 8-31-2021

6.75%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust 
Distribution period: September 2021 
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02705

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00622

23%

$ 0.07746

28%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.02083

77%

0.19920

72%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.02705

100%

$ 0.27666

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 8-31-2021

3.00%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 8-31-2021

7.28%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 8-31-2021

-0.70%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 8-31-2021

6.20%

MFS Intermediate High-Income Fund 
Distribution period: September 2021 
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.01920

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.01094

57%

$ 0.11659

60%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00826

43%

0.07773

40%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.01920

100%

$ 0.19432

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 8-31-2021

6.87%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 8-31-2021

9.44%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 8-31-2021

5.42%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 8-31-2021

7.96%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust 
Distribution period: September 2021 
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02651

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00689

26%

$ 0.08106

27%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00901

3%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.02402

8%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01962

74%

0.18613

62%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.02651

100%

$ 0.30022

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 8-31-2021

3.68%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 8-31-2021

8.53%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 8-31-2021

1.55%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 8-31-2021

8.05%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust 
Distribution period: September 2021 
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.04163

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.02539

61%

$ 0.29160

63%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01624

39%

0.17125

37%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.04163

100%

$ 0.46285

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 8-31-2021

7.10%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 8-31-2021

7.98%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 8-31-2021

8.18%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 8-31-2021

7.39%

MFS Special Value Trust 
Distribution period: September 2021 
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.04650

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.01070

23%

$ 0.12550

25%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00093

2%

0.02510

5%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.02975

64%

0.16565

33%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00512

11%

0.18573

37%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.04650

100%

$ 0.50198

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 8-31-2021

8.66%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as 8-31-2021

9.95%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 8-31-2021

17.54%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 8-31-2021

8.95%

The above funds have adopted a managed distribution plan. Under a managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available monthly, the fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital to maintain its managed distribution level. Investors should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of the fund’s distributions or from the terms of the fund’s managed distribution plan.

The Board of the fund may amend the terms of the plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to the fund's shareholders. The amendment or termination of a plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the fund’s common shares. The plan will be subject to periodic review by the Board. With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the fund will issue a notice to shareholders and an accompanying press release which will provide detailed information regarding the amount and estimated composition of the distribution and other related information.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported above are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the fund’s investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The fund may at times distribute more than its net investment income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may result in a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all the money that shareholders invested in the fund is paid back to them. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect a fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. Any such returns of capital will decrease the fund's total assets and, therefore, could have the effect of increasing the fund's expense ratio. In addition, to make the level of distributions called for under its plan, the fund may have to sell portfolio securities at a less than opportune time.

About MFS Investment Management

In 1924, MFS launched the first US open-end mutual fund, opening the door to the markets for millions of everyday investors. Today, as a full-service global investment manager serving financial advisors, intermediaries and institutional clients, MFS still serves a single purpose: to create long-term value for clients by allocating capital responsibly. That takes our powerful investment approach combining collective expertise, thoughtful risk management and long-term discipline. Supported by our culture of shared values and collaboration, our teams of diverse thinkers actively debate ideas and assess material risks to uncover what we believe are the best investment opportunities in the market. As of August 31, 2021, MFS manages US$685.5 billion in assets on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide. Please visit mfs.com for more information.

The Funds are closed-end Funds. Common shares of the Funds are only available for purchase/sale on the NYSE at the current market price (NYSE American for MFS California Municipal Fund). Shares may trade at a discount to NAV.

MFS Investment Management
111 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02199

15668.156

MFS Charter Inc/Sh USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds MFS Investment Management (MFS) released today the distribution income sources for six of its closed-end funds for September 2021: MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR), MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE: MGF), MFS Intermediate High-Income …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
CytoDyn to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on September 29 Followed by Live Q/A
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Franklin Templeton to Acquire Investment Grade Credit Team From Aviva Investors
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten