LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Closing of Transformative Exchange Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 22:05  |  14   |   |   

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that it has closed the previously announced transaction (the “Exchange Transaction”) with LSB Funding LLC, an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, LLC (“Eldridge”), to exchange the shares of LSB Series E-1 and Series F-1 Redeemable Preferred Stock held by Eldridge for shares of LSB common stock. The Exchange Transaction, which was approved by LSB’s stockholders during a Special Meeting that took place on September 22, 2021, involved the exchange of $310 million of preferred stock into an equivalent value of LSB common stock based on an exchange price of $6.16, which is equal to the 30-day volume weighted average price as of the date of the Exchange Agreement.

In connection with the transaction, the Company will pay existing LSB common stockholders a special dividend in the form of 0.30 shares of LSB common stock for every share owned as of the September 24, 2021 special dividend record date. Upon payment of the special dividend on October 8, 2021, LSB will have approximately 88.9 million shares outstanding of which approximately 54.4 million shares, or approximately 61%, will be held by Eldridge.

Mark Behrman, LSB’s President and CEO, stated, “The closing of our exchange transaction with Eldridge represents a major step in LSB’s progress towards becoming a Company that generates consistent growth in earnings and cash flow, and delivers increasing value to our stockholders. We are pleased that Eldridge has elected to partner with us to transform LSB’s balance sheet in order to give us the opportunity to unlock the Company’s full potential as a leading producer and marketer of agricultural, industrial and mining chemicals, and we look forward to having them as a sizeable holder of our common stock.”

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

Wertpapier


