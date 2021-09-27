Ping Identity Acquires Singular Key to Accelerate No-Code Identity Security Integration and Orchestration

With identity orchestration, enterprises can easily design and maintain dynamic user journeys for identity and access management across the entire lifecycle of identity. Singular Key’s intelligent security layering approach streamlines identity workflows to eliminate complexity and speed deployment without the need for coding, which ultimately delivers business agility and flexibility. Singular Key will be available through the PingOne Cloud Platform, enabling Ping Identity’s current and future customers to optimize end-to-end user journeys across third party and Ping systems.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, has acquired Singular Key, a leader in no-code identity and security orchestration. Singular Key streamlines the integration of identity services, providing a no-code method of creating workflows across multiple identity technologies and platforms, including identity verification, fraud, risk, access management, privileged access, and identity governance into a unified identity fabric.

“Identity security is often complicated by a tangled mess of poorly integrated cloud, legacy software and API services,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “Singular Key’s no-code identity orchestration makes integrating identity and other enterprise apps simple, allowing customers to achieve better end user experiences in less time.”

Singular Key’s automated identity integration hub outclasses other orchestration capabilities with 100+ out-of-the-box third-party integrations for identity, authentication, and fraud services. This enables enterprises to integrate a variety of identity services across a magnitude of vendors for identity verification, authentication, authorization, provisioning, governance, privileged access, risk and fraud services without dependence on DevOps or custom integrations. Singular Key technology improves deployment speed, accelerates cloud migration, reduces cost, and lowers the risk associated with vendor lock-in.

“Simplifying and integrating identity workflows to trust users’ identities and devices with confidence is a critical part of a good customer, employee and partner experience,” said Jatin Maniar, co-founder and CEO of Singular Key. “Joining forces with Ping Identity, a company that is the identity infrastructure backbone for the world’s largest global businesses, is the perfect fit for our team, and allows us to better serve our customers and partners.”

About Singular Key

Singular Key empowers digital businesses to deliver a seamless and secure experience across customer journeys. Singular Key’s vendor-neutral, no-code identity orchestration platform simplifies deployment complexity, gives the agility to future-proof the identity strategy, and continuously optimizes customer identity workflows via a single API deployed once. In addition, the platform accelerates identity transformation by automating third-party integrations, A/B testing, and workflow orchestration to onboard up to 100% of the right users to grow topline while reducing fraud and eliminating the burden and expense of managing integrations and manual operations.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

