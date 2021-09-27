checkAd

Ping Identity Acquires Singular Key to Accelerate No-Code Identity Security Integration and Orchestration

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 22:05  |  11   |   |   

Ping Identity Holding Corp., (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, has acquired Singular Key, a leader in no-code identity and security orchestration. Singular Key streamlines the integration of identity services, providing a no-code method of creating workflows across multiple identity technologies and platforms, including identity verification, fraud, risk, access management, privileged access, and identity governance into a unified identity fabric.

With identity orchestration, enterprises can easily design and maintain dynamic user journeys for identity and access management across the entire lifecycle of identity. Singular Key’s intelligent security layering approach streamlines identity workflows to eliminate complexity and speed deployment without the need for coding, which ultimately delivers business agility and flexibility. Singular Key will be available through the PingOne Cloud Platform, enabling Ping Identity’s current and future customers to optimize end-to-end user journeys across third party and Ping systems.

“Identity security is often complicated by a tangled mess of poorly integrated cloud, legacy software and API services,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “Singular Key’s no-code identity orchestration makes integrating identity and other enterprise apps simple, allowing customers to achieve better end user experiences in less time.”

Singular Key’s automated identity integration hub outclasses other orchestration capabilities with 100+ out-of-the-box third-party integrations for identity, authentication, and fraud services. This enables enterprises to integrate a variety of identity services across a magnitude of vendors for identity verification, authentication, authorization, provisioning, governance, privileged access, risk and fraud services without dependence on DevOps or custom integrations. Singular Key technology improves deployment speed, accelerates cloud migration, reduces cost, and lowers the risk associated with vendor lock-in.

“Simplifying and integrating identity workflows to trust users’ identities and devices with confidence is a critical part of a good customer, employee and partner experience,” said Jatin Maniar, co-founder and CEO of Singular Key. “Joining forces with Ping Identity, a company that is the identity infrastructure backbone for the world’s largest global businesses, is the perfect fit for our team, and allows us to better serve our customers and partners.”

About Singular Key

Singular Key empowers digital businesses to deliver a seamless and secure experience across customer journeys. Singular Key’s vendor-neutral, no-code identity orchestration platform simplifies deployment complexity, gives the agility to future-proof the identity strategy, and continuously optimizes customer identity workflows via a single API deployed once. In addition, the platform accelerates identity transformation by automating third-party integrations, A/B testing, and workflow orchestration to onboard up to 100% of the right users to grow topline while reducing fraud and eliminating the burden and expense of managing integrations and manual operations.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

Follow Us on Twitter: @PingIdentity
Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV
Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

Ping Identity Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ping Identity Acquires Singular Key to Accelerate No-Code Identity Security Integration and Orchestration Ping Identity Holding Corp., (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, has acquired Singular Key, a leader in no-code identity and security orchestration. Singular Key streamlines the integration of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
CytoDyn to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on September 29 Followed by Live Q/A
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Franklin Templeton to Acquire Investment Grade Credit Team From Aviva Investors
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Ping Identity Survey Finds Greater Appetite for Password Alternatives That Make Login Easy and Prioritize Privacy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Ping Identity Names Jason Kees Chief Information Security Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Ping Identity to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten