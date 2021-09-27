Whiting Petroleum Completes Williston Basin Asset Acquisition, D-J Basin Asset Divestiture and Revolver Redetermination

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) today announced that is has completed its previously announced acquisition of the leasehold interests and related assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. The Company also closed the divestiture of its Redtail leasehold interests and related assets, including associated midstream assets, located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. The transactions had an immaterial effect on current production but resulted in the addition of approximately 60 drillable locations that compete for capital immediately.

Commensurate with the closing of the two transactions, the Company completed the redetermination of its borrowing base under its revolving credit facility (the “revolver”). The borrowing base and aggregate commitments were both reaffirmed at the previous amount of $750 million. The difference in the acquisition costs and divestiture proceeds of the two transactions of approximately $90 million was funded with the revolver. Whiting continues to expect to have a positive cash balance and no outstanding borrowings on the revolver by the end of the year.