PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on October 25, 2021

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) will release third quarter earnings on Monday, October 25, after the market closes. The company will hold a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, October 26 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-888-510-2008 for U.S./Canada and 1-646-960-0306 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 7281983.