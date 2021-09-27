checkAd

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Announces Additional Funding Under the BARDA Contract to Advance the Development of NUZYRA (omadacycline) for Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) and Treatment of Pulmonary Anthrax

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 22:05  |  18   |   |   

-- Additional ~$19M Funding for Expanded Anthrax PEP Development Program

-- BARDA Contract Now Valued at Up to ~$304M

-- Development Milestones Specified for Future Procurements

﻿
BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK) today announced that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has awarded an option under the Company’s Project BioShield contract. This option provides additional funding to continue the development of NUZYRA (omadacycline) under a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Animal Efficacy Rule development program to support a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to the FDA for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and treatment of pulmonary anthrax. The additional studies supported by this option increase the value of the BARDA contract by approximately $19 million.

“Our Project BioShield contract creates a comprehensive NUZYRA development program for PEP and treatment of pulmonary anthrax, as described in the original contract,” said Randy Brenner, Chief Development and Regulatory Officer of Paratek. “Paratek has been studying NUZYRA against select biothreat pathogens for over a decade and we are excited to build on the promising in vitro and in vivo animal data and advance the pulmonary anthrax development program for treatment and PEP.  This program is particularly important at a time when antimicrobial resistance is both a national security risk as well as a growing threat to global health.”

In December 2019, BARDA awarded Paratek a contract valued at up to approximately $285 million. With the additional development program funding, the contract is now valued at up to approximately $304 million. The contract supports: 1) the development of NUZYRA for both the treatment and PEP of pulmonary anthrax; 2) all FDA post-marketing requirements associated with the initial NUZYRA approval; 3) U.S. onshoring and manufacturing security requirements; and 4) the procurement of up to 10,000 treatment courses of NUZYRA for anthrax.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Announces Additional Funding Under the BARDA Contract to Advance the Development of NUZYRA (omadacycline) for Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) and Treatment of Pulmonary Anthrax - Additional ~$19M Funding for Expanded Anthrax PEP Development Program - BARDA Contract Now Valued at Up to ~$304M - Development Milestones Specified for Future Procurements ﻿BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Paratek …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Chairman and CEO, to Participate in the Virtual Cantor Global Healthcare ...
Anavex Life Sciences Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Global Select Market
Titel
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Settlement of Derivative Litigation
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...