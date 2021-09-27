SeaSpine Announces CE Mark Certification of 7D Surgical Cranial Module and Percutaneous Spine Module for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced it received simultaneous CE Mark certification for its Cranial Module and Percutaneous Spine Module for the 7D FLASH Navigation System. This achievement expands the applications and functionality of the FLASH Navigation System for cranial surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery for the European market and additional global regions.



“We are thrilled to achieve CE marking on the expanded applications for cranial and spine,” said Beau Standish, President of Enabling Technologies at SeaSpine. “The speed, accuracy, and efficiency of our Cranial Module has had a significant impact on surgical workflow and has strongly resonated with our surgeon customers in the US. In addition, the Percutaneous Spine Module rounds out our game-changing spine portfolio and help to address an important part of the spine navigation market. We are eager to deliver the expanded portfolio of our FLASH Navigation System as we strategically roll-out the technology to Europe.”