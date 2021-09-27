Arrival to Present at the BofA European Autos and Future Car Conference on September 30

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), pioneer of a unique new method of design and production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announced that Avinash Rugoobur, President of Arrival, will present at the BofA European Autos and Future Car Conference 2021 on Thursday, September 30 at 8:00 am ET/1:00 pm BST.



A webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.arrival.com .