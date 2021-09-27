checkAd

UFP Industries acquires Shelter Products, Inc., expanding its distribution capabilities within its factory-built business unit to the southern U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that UFP Distribution, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of UFP Construction, LLC, acquired the operating assets of Shelter Products, Inc., in Haleyville, Alabama, for $6.5 million. Shelter Products operates its distribution and logistics business from an 87,800 sq.-ft. warehouse that specializes in manufactured housing industry customers. Shelter Products’ facility is adjacent to a UFP manufacturing facility that supplies trusses to manufactured housing builders, and the proximity will enable additional operational synergies. Shelter Products had sales of $11.4 million in 2020. Stephen Sampson, president and CEO of Shelter Products, will continue to serve the company in a consultative role while assisting with the integration of Shelter Products into UFP Distribution, which provides distribution and logistics support to factory-built manufacturers through nine warehouses across the U.S.

“We continue to believe the lack of affordable housing will create greater demand for factory-built housing, and Shelter Products will help us meet this demand and offer opportunities to distribute new products in the southern U.S.,” said Patrick Benton, president of UFP Construction. “Shelter Products has been a terrific vendor for us for many years, and their talented team has an unmatched reputation for customer service. This transaction, which will be seamless to customers, is another example of how UFP’s new organizational structure creates more focus on individual markets and products.”

“We have worked closely with UFP Industries for nearly two decades and have been impressed by the company’s entrepreneurial culture and success,” said Sampson. “We are a family company, and joining UFP ensures my work family that they will not only continue to enjoy the culture they created but take advantage of more business and career opportunities in the future. We are excited to join the UFP family.”

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like “anticipates,” “believes,” “confident,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “likely,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

---------------AT THE COMPANY---------------

Dick Gauthier
VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
(616) 365-1555





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UFP Industries acquires Shelter Products, Inc., expanding its distribution capabilities within its factory-built business unit to the southern U.S. GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that UFP Distribution, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of UFP Construction, LLC, acquired the operating assets of Shelter Products, Inc., in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Chairman and CEO, to Participate in the Virtual Cantor Global Healthcare ...
Anavex Life Sciences Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Global Select Market
Titel
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Settlement of Derivative Litigation
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...