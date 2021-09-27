checkAd

Ziopharm Oncology Announces Strategic Reduction in Workforce and Extension in Cash Runway

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

• Over 50% reduction in personnel

• Cost reductions expected to extend the cash runway into the first half of 2023

• The first patient in its TCR-T Library Phase I/II clinical trial is expected to be dosed in 1H2022

BOSTON and HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today announced a restructuring enabling the company to advance its TCR program. Approximately 60 positions have been eliminated. The Company expects the changes will extend the cash runway into the first half of 2023.

Kevin S. Boyle, Sr., Chief Executive Officer, said, “We appreciate the many contributions the impacted employees made to Ziopharm and we commit to supporting these valued colleagues during this transition. We believe today’s strategic decision was necessary to create an organization structured and staffed for success and focused on the goal of generating clinical data in our promising TCR-T Library program. I am confident in the ability of our highly talented team to execute our strategy.”  

“The Board is fully supportive of Kevin and this capital allocation strategy and creating focus at Ziopharm,” said James Huang, Executive Chairman of the Board. “Ziopharm is singularly concentrated on being a leading TCR-T company and with this action today Kevin has demonstrated the strategic vision and leadership skills needed for our future.”

The Company also announced the first patient in its TCR-T Library Phase I/II clinical trial is expected to be dosed in the first half of 2022 after experiencing unforeseen delays caused by inadequate resources at its contract manufacturer. The Company is continuing to invest in its own manufacturing capabilities to accelerate patient dosing and is committed to having internal manufacturing capabilities operational in the first half of 2022 to support the first patient dosing.

The Company is focused on executing on the following key strategic goals:

  • Creating a robust Research & Development organization capable of generating IP for new TCRs targeting hotspot mutations
  • Operationalizing internal manufacturing capable of supporting early-stage trials
  • Generating clinical data in our TCR-T investigational trial
  • Continuing transparent communication with our shareholders and serving as responsible stewards of capital

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ziopharm Oncology Announces Strategic Reduction in Workforce and Extension in Cash Runway • Over 50% reduction in personnel • Cost reductions expected to extend the cash runway into the first half of 2023 • The first patient in its TCR-T Library Phase I/II clinical trial is expected to be dosed in 1H2022 BOSTON and HOUSTON, Sept. 27, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Chairman and CEO, to Participate in the Virtual Cantor Global Healthcare ...
Anavex Life Sciences Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Global Select Market
Titel
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Settlement of Derivative Litigation
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...