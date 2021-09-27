checkAd

Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 22:10  |  10   |   |   

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted eight new employees options to purchase a total of 58,200 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $36.99, which was the closing price on September 23, 2021. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its deep cross-disciplinary expertise to discover highly differentiated therapies and to develop a broad portfolio of novel combinations addressing significant unmet needs. Arcus currently has five molecules in clinical development: Etrumadenant (AB928), the first dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist to enter the clinic, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 and 1b studies across different indications, including prostate, colorectal, and non-small cell lung. Quemliclustat (AB680), the first small-molecule CD73 inhibitor to enter the clinic, is in Phase 1/1b development in combination with zimberelimab and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel for first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Domvanalimab (AB154), an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody and new potential immuno-oncology backbone therapy, is in a three-arm randomized Phase 2 study evaluating zimberelimab monotherapy, domvanalimab plus zimberelimab and domvanalimab plus etrumadenant plus zimberelimab for first-line treatment of PD-L1 ≥ 50% metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In addition, domvanalimab has advanced into ARC-10, Arcus’s “two in one trial” to support the potential approvals of both zimberelimab and zimberelimab plus domvanalimab and is expected to advance into a registrational study, in collaboration with AstraZeneca, evaluating the curative-intent stage 3 NSCLC setting later this year. AB308, an anti-TIGIT antibody that is FcR-enabled, is in clinical development, with a potential focus on hematological malignancies. Zimberelimab (AB122), Arcus’s anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, is being evaluated in various combinations across the portfolio. For more information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Source: Arcus Biosciences

