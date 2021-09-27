Acadia Realty Trust to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on October 26, 2021

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) will release its third quarter 2021 earnings on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 after market close. Management will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET to review the Company’s earnings and operating results. Dial-in and webcast information is listed below.

Live Conference Call: Date: Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Time: 11:00 AM ET Dial#: 844-309-6711 Passcode: “Acadia Realty” or “7193085” Webcast (Listen-only): www.acadiarealty.com under Investors, Presentations & Events Phone Replay: Dial#: 855-859-2056 Passcode: “7193085” Available Through: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Webcast Replay: www.acadiarealty.com under Investors, Presentations & Events

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet. For further information, please visit www.acadiarealty.com.