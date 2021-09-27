Acadia Realty Trust to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on October 26, 2021
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) will release its third quarter 2021 earnings on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 after market close. Management will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET to review the Company’s earnings and operating results. Dial-in and webcast information is listed below.
Live Conference Call:
Date:
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Time:
11:00 AM ET
Dial#:
844-309-6711
Passcode:
“Acadia Realty” or “7193085”
Webcast (Listen-only):
www.acadiarealty.com under Investors, Presentations & Events
Phone Replay:
Dial#:
855-859-2056
Passcode:
“7193085”
Available Through:
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Webcast Replay:
www.acadiarealty.com under Investors, Presentations & Events
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet. For further information, please visit www.acadiarealty.com.
