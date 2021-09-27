checkAd

Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 22:15  |  11   |   |   

Ares Capital Management II LLC today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ARDC) as of August 31, 2021 is now available via www.arespublicfunds.com.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (“ARDC”) is a closed-end management company that is externally managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC, a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. ARDC seeks to provide an attractive level of total return, primarily through current income and, secondarily, through capital appreciation. ARDC invests in a broad, dynamically-managed portfolio of credit investments. There can be no assurance that ARDC will achieve its investment objective. ARDC’s net asset value may be accessed through its NASDAQ ticker symbol, XADCX. Additional information is available at www.arespublicfunds.com.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2021, including the acquisition of Black Creek Group which closed July 1, 2021, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $262 billion of assets under management, with approximately 2,000 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com. Follow Ares on Twitter @Ares_Management.

This document is not an offer to sell securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of ARDC carefully before investing.

ARDC is a closed-end fund, which does not engage in continuous offerings of its shares. Since its initial public offering, ARDC has traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ARDC. Investors wishing to purchase or sell shares may do so by placing orders through a broker dealer or other intermediary.

ARES DYNAMIC CR/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Ares Capital Management II LLC today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ARDC) as of August 31, 2021 is now available via www.arespublicfunds.com. About Ares Dynamic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
CytoDyn to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on September 29 Followed by Live Q/A
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Franklin Templeton to Acquire Investment Grade Credit Team From Aviva Investors
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Declares a Monthly Distribution of $0.0975 Per Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten