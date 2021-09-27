Axos Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX), parent of Axos Bank (collectively, "Axos"), announced today that the Board of Directors of Axos has appointed Derrick K. Walsh as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Axos, effective September 23, 2021. Mr. Walsh joined Axos in 2013 and has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Axos since 2015 and will continue to retain principal accounting officer responsibilities for Axos. He succeeds Andrew J. Micheletti who will continue with Axos as Executive Vice President, Finance, performing various strategic and investor relations initiatives.

“I would like to thank Andy for his contributions to Axos over the past twenty years,” said Greg Garrabrants, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Andy has provided strong leadership and financial expertise and helped guide us through an extended period of consistent and profitable growth and he will continue to contribute in his new capacity. I am excited to work with Derrick and build on the strong foundation we have established and propel Axos forward in the next phase of our evolution.”