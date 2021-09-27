Ceylon Graphite Succeeds in Producing High-Performance Coated Spherical Vein Graphite for Lithium-ion Battery Anode Materials

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp . (“Ceylon Graphite”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that it has achieved a significant breakthrough in the performance of its vein graphite anode material (C 99.995%) in coin cells for the lithium-ion (“Li-ion”) battery market. In tests at a leading global, independent facility, WMG, part of the University of Warwick’s Energy Innovation Centre, Ceylon’s vein graphite anode material far exceeded comparable anodes made with standard synthetic commercial graphite. This is the first time in battery research history that commercial spherodized vein graphite materials were tested in a lithium ion battery in a coin cell.

Results came in a 382 mAh/g for reversible capacity (RC), which is beyond what is expected for the best current commercially used synthetic graphite with an RC of 363 mAh/g. Data was collected from 5 separate coin cells for Ceylon graphite and for commercial synthetic supplier materials. The galvanostatic charts below illustrate these results:

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The C/5 stable cycling gave an average reversible capacity of 353 mAh/g with standard deviation 9 mAh/g over 25 cycles compared to the Synthetic supplier 307 mAh/g. The batteries are tested at a rate of C/5, meaning 5 hours to charge and 5 hours to discharge, hence completing about 2+ full cycles per day



The outstanding performance by Ceylon’s vein graphite material against the current commercially used synthetic graphite is due to the high crystallinity of Sri Lankan vein graphite. The initial results prove the suitability of our material for lithium ion battery anodes for either stand alone or possible blending with synthetic graphite..

Ceylon CEO, Don Baxter stated, “ I expected very good results from our initial battery tests, but was excited to see my expectations being far exceeded by our vein graphite. These results are a highly significant development for Ceylon. The unique characteristics of our Sri Lankan vein graphite combined with our proprietary processing technologies produces a Li-ion battery with significantly higher power and energy as tested by WMG. The Company considers that based on the results,Ceylon’s graphite will set a new industry standard. In addition, we believe that the energy consumption of the end to end process of producing battery grade anode material from vein graphite is the lowest, relative to synthetic and flake graphite, because of the fact that vein graphite from Sri Lanka does not require primary processing, due to the high in situ grade above 90%Cg.”