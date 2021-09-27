checkAd

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: MGU) (the “Fund”), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.1000 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2021.

The following table sets forth the estimated amount of the sources of distribution for purposes of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the related rules adopted thereunder. The Fund estimates the following percentages, of the total distribution amount per share, attributable to (i) current and prior fiscal year net investment income, (ii) net realized short-term capital gain, (iii) net realized long-term capital gain and (iv) return of capital or other capital source as a percentage of the total distribution amount. These percentages are disclosed for the current distribution as well as the fiscal year-to-date cumulative distribution amount per share for the Fund.

Current Distribution from:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share ($)

 

%

Net Investment Income

 

0.0632

 

63.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gain

 

0.0368

 

36.80%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gain

 

0.0000

 

0.00%

Return of Capital or other Capital Source

 

0.0000

 

0.00%

Total (per common share)

 

0.1000

 

100.00%

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal Year-to-Date Cumulative

 

 

Wertpapier


