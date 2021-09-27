checkAd

Stans Energy Announces the Reinstatement of Securities Trading

Accesswire
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Stans Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Stans") (TSXV:HRE)(OTC PINK:HREEF) is pleased to announce that on September 24, 2021, the TSX-V made a decision to reinstate trading of the Company securities effective Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

As per Company's undertaking with the OSC an Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. is a resource development company focused on advancing rare and specialty metals properties and processing technologies. Previously, the Company acquired, among other things, the right to mine the past producing rare earth mine, Kutessay II, in the Kyrgyz Republic. Due to the expropriation actions taken by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Company proceeded with the international arbitration litigation to protect the Company's rights and in August 2019 won the Arbitration including damages for over US$24,000,000 plus interest. The rights to collect damages were assigned to the Litigation Funders to repay for the funding provided under Litigation Funding Agreements.

We seek safe harbour.

Contact Details

Rodney Irwin 
Stans Energy Corp 
Interim President & CEO 
rodney@stansenergy.com
416-716-4748

Boris Aryev
Stans Energy Corp
Chief Operating Officer
boris@stansenergy.com
647-426-1865 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This document includes forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, use of proceeds from the Offering, the completion of the Offering, the continued advancement of the company's general business development, research development and the company's development of mineral exploration projects. When used in this press release, the words "will," "shall," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "plan," "should" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Although Stans Energy Corp. believes that their expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include the potential that fluctuations in the marketplace for the sale of minerals, the inability to implement corporate strategies, the ability to obtain financing and other risks disclosed in our filings made with Canadian Securities Regulators.

SOURCE: Stans Energy Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665731/Stans-Energy-Announces-the-Reinstate ...

