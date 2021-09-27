Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Expected Net Income Impact Due to Hurricane Ida
Houston, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) (“Shell Midstream Partners” or the “Partnership”) today announced that it expects outages and repairs related to Hurricane Ida to have an impact to both net income and cash available for distribution of approximately $45 to $55 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $20 to $30 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The majority of the impact is related to the previously disclosed downtime across various pipeline assets, as well as remediation costs related to the Partnership’s assets in the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in southeastern Louisiana.
Shell Midstream Partners carries several insurance policies in kinds and amounts customary to the industry, which may offset some costs of any asset damage and business losses. The Partnership’s business interruption insurance related to lost revenue is expected to begin after sixty days of downtime. The Partnership intends to file all appropriate claims.
###
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. You can identify our forward-looking statements by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “budget,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “effort,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goals,” “objectives,” “outlook,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “target,” “begin,” “could,” “may,” “should” or “would” or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events
0 Kommentare