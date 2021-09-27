Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Expected Net Income Impact Due to Hurricane Ida

Houston, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) (“Shell Midstream Partners” or the “Partnership”) today announced that it expects outages and repairs related to Hurricane Ida to have an impact to both net income and cash available for distribution of approximately $45 to $55 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $20 to $30 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The majority of the impact is related to the previously disclosed downtime across various pipeline assets, as well as remediation costs related to the Partnership’s assets in the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in southeastern Louisiana.

Shell Midstream Partners carries several insurance policies in kinds and amounts customary to the industry, which may offset some costs of any asset damage and business losses. The Partnership’s business interruption insurance related to lost revenue is expected to begin after sixty days of downtime. The Partnership intends to file all appropriate claims.