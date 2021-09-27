Proterra Announces Redemption of Public Warrants and Private Placement Warrants

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (Nasdaq: PTRA) today announced that it will redeem all of its public warrants (the “Public Warrants”) and private placement warrants (the “Private Placement Warrants” and, together with the Public Warrants, the “Warrants”) to purchase shares of Proterra’s common stock (the “Common Stock”) that are governed by the Amended and Restated Warrant Agreement, dated as of June 14, 2021 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and among Proterra, Computershare Trust Company, N.A., a federally chartered trust company, and Computershare Inc., a Delaware corporation (collectively, “Computershare”), as warrant agent and transfer agent, and that remain outstanding following 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 27, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant (the “Redemption Price”).



Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, Proterra is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants at a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant if the last reported sales price (the “Reference Value”) of the Common Stock is at least $10.00 per share on any twenty trading days within the thirty trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given and (ii) if the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share, the Private Placement Warrants are also concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants. This share price performance requirement was satisfied as of September 22, 2021. Computershare, in its capacity as warrant agent, has delivered a notice of redemption (the “Redemption Notice”) to each of the registered holders of such outstanding Warrants on behalf of Proterra.

All Warrants may be exercised by the holders thereof until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date. As the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share, payment upon exercise of the Warrants may be made either (i) in cash, at an exercise price of $11.50 per share of Common Stock (the “Cash Exercise Price”) or (ii) on a “cashless basis” in which the exercising holder will receive a number of shares of Common Stock to be determined in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Agreement and based on the Redemption Date and the volume weighted average price (the “Fair Market Value”) of the Common Stock during the 10 trading days immediately following the date on which the Redemption Notice is sent to holders of Warrants. Proterra will inform holders of the Fair Market Value no later than one business day after such 10-trading day period ends. In no event will the number of shares of Common Stock issued in connection with an exercise on a cashless basis exceed 0.361 shares of Common Stock per Warrant. If any holder of Warrants would, after taking into account all of such holder’s Warrants exercised at one time, be entitled to receive a fractional interest in a share of Common Stock, the number of shares the holder will be entitled to receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.