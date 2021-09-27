checkAd

Natus Medical Awarded Key New Government Contract

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 22:30  |  12   |   |   

Paves the Way for Purchase of Natus Medical Equipment Through United States Government Healthcare System Electronic Catalog

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, is pleased to announce the award of a 5-year contract to include Natus Patient Monitoring and Capital Equipment (PMCE) in the electronic catalog (ECAT). The PMCE contract is pre-established and pre-vetted by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) as a source for medical equipment and acts as a preferred purchasing source for United States government healthcare systems. ECAT, as an on-line ordering, distribution and payment solution facilitates over $1B in purchase activity annually.

The PMCE contract and ECAT integration will now provide easier access for the Department of Defense (DoD) and Veterans Affairs (VA) health systems to purchase many products across the Natus portfolio, including neurodiagnostic, audiology and newborn care equipment and supplies. The initial 5-year contract term also includes an additional 5-year extension option.

“We are excited to achieve this important milestone,” says Jonathan Kennedy, Natus CEO. “This agreement and Natus inclusion in the electronic catalog solution will dramatically improve the transaction process, making it easier for us to partner with government healthcare systems and provide our innovative solutions to the United States veteran and active-duty military patients in need.”  

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus Medical Incorporated improves patient outcomes using the most comprehensive product solutions, depth of training and continuing customer care when diagnosing and treating central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical Incorporated can be found at https://natus.com.

Contacts:
Natus Medical Incorporated
Drew Davies
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(925) 223-6700
InvestorRelations@Natus.com                





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Natus Medical Awarded Key New Government Contract Paves the Way for Purchase of Natus Medical Equipment Through United States Government Healthcare System Electronic CatalogPLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Anavex Life Sciences Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Global Select Market
Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Chairman and CEO, to Participate in the Virtual Cantor Global Healthcare ...
Titel
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Settlement of Derivative Litigation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...