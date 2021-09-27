checkAd

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Announces Appointment of Kent Grahl to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 22:30  |  16   |   |   

Dan Fulton to retire from Board of Directors effective at the end of the year

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (“Tri Pointe Homes” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced the appointment of R. Kent Grahl to its Board of Directors, effective September 27, 2021. Mr. Grahl has also been appointed to the Audit, Compensation and Executive Land Committees of the Company’s Board of Directors.

“We are excited for Kent to join the Tri Pointe Homes Board of Directors and look forward to leveraging his substantial experience in the homebuilding industry,” said Steven Gilbert, Chairman of the Tri Pointe Homes Board. “Kent has more than 30 years of experience in investing and managing institutional capital for residential and multifamily development across the U.S., including structuring joint ventures, land banks and other transactions. I believe Kent’s homebuilding industry expertise and financial acumen will provide significant value to Tri Pointe Homes, and that Kent’s appointment will also enhance the diversity of the Board of Directors.”

Additionally, Daniel S. Fulton notified the Company of his decision to retire from the Board of Directors effective at the end of the year. “Dan has served as a member of the Tri Pointe Homes Board since our merger with Weyerhaeuser Real Estate Company in 2014,” said Mr. Gilbert. “As former president, CEO and member of the board of directors of Weyerhaeuser Company with nearly 38 years of service with Weyerhaeuser, Dan’s insights and wisdom have been invaluable to the Tri Pointe Homes Board, particularly during a period of such tremendous growth for Tri Pointe Homes, and I want to sincerely thank Dan for all of his contributions over the years.”

Mr. Grahl served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of Resmark Equity Partners, LLC from 1999 to 2019, where he originated, underwrote, managed and directed over $3.4 billion in equity investments that resulted in the delivery of over 27,000 residential for-sale homes, for-rent homes and lots. During his tenure, Mr. Grahl focused on delivering positive risk-adjusted returns for Resmark’s institutional investors and advised its Board of Directors on corporate initiatives and investment strategy. Prior to joining Resmark, Mr. Grahl served as lead consultant to Bankers Trust regarding its CalPERS-related residential investment program from 1998 to 1999, and from 1992 to 1998, served as Senior Vice President with Prudential Home Building Investors, where he was responsible for all investment originations and operations nationwide regarding its CalPERS-related residential investment program and Prudential’s National Residential Fund. Previously, from 1986 to 1992, Mr. Grahl served as Project Manager with Home Capital Corporation, a real estate investment subsidiary of HomeFed Bank, where he originated, underwrote and managed residential investments. Mr. Grahl graduated with a B.S. in Finance/Economics from San Diego State University in 1984 and received an M.B.A. from National University in 1987.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Announces Appointment of Kent Grahl to Board of Directors Dan Fulton to retire from Board of Directors effective at the end of the yearINCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (“Tri Pointe Homes” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced the appointment of R. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Anavex Life Sciences Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Global Select Market
Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Chairman and CEO, to Participate in the Virtual Cantor Global Healthcare ...
Titel
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Settlement of Derivative Litigation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...