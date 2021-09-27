Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Announces Appointment of Kent Grahl to Board of Directors
Dan Fulton to retire from Board of Directors effective at the end of the year
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (“Tri Pointe Homes” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced the appointment of R. Kent Grahl to its Board of
Directors, effective September 27, 2021. Mr. Grahl has also been appointed to the Audit, Compensation and Executive Land Committees of the Company’s Board of Directors.
“We are excited for Kent to join the Tri Pointe Homes Board of Directors and look forward to leveraging his substantial experience in the homebuilding industry,” said Steven Gilbert, Chairman of the Tri Pointe Homes Board. “Kent has more than 30 years of experience in investing and managing institutional capital for residential and multifamily development across the U.S., including structuring joint ventures, land banks and other transactions. I believe Kent’s homebuilding industry expertise and financial acumen will provide significant value to Tri Pointe Homes, and that Kent’s appointment will also enhance the diversity of the Board of Directors.”
Additionally, Daniel S. Fulton notified the Company of his decision to retire from the Board of Directors effective at the end of the year. “Dan has served as a member of the Tri Pointe Homes Board since our merger with Weyerhaeuser Real Estate Company in 2014,” said Mr. Gilbert. “As former president, CEO and member of the board of directors of Weyerhaeuser Company with nearly 38 years of service with Weyerhaeuser, Dan’s insights and wisdom have been invaluable to the Tri Pointe Homes Board, particularly during a period of such tremendous growth for Tri Pointe Homes, and I want to sincerely thank Dan for all of his contributions over the years.”
Mr. Grahl served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of Resmark Equity Partners, LLC from 1999 to 2019, where he originated, underwrote, managed and directed over $3.4 billion in equity investments that resulted in the delivery of over 27,000 residential for-sale homes, for-rent homes and lots. During his tenure, Mr. Grahl focused on delivering positive risk-adjusted returns for Resmark’s institutional investors and advised its Board of Directors on corporate initiatives and investment strategy. Prior to joining Resmark, Mr. Grahl served as lead consultant to Bankers Trust regarding its CalPERS-related residential investment program from 1998 to 1999, and from 1992 to 1998, served as Senior Vice President with Prudential Home Building Investors, where he was responsible for all investment originations and operations nationwide regarding its CalPERS-related residential investment program and Prudential’s National Residential Fund. Previously, from 1986 to 1992, Mr. Grahl served as Project Manager with Home Capital Corporation, a real estate investment subsidiary of HomeFed Bank, where he originated, underwrote and managed residential investments. Mr. Grahl graduated with a B.S. in Finance/Economics from San Diego State University in 1984 and received an M.B.A. from National University in 1987.
