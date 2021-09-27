Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Announces Appointment of Kent Grahl to Board of Directors

Dan Fulton to retire from Board of Directors effective at the end of the year

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (“Tri Pointe Homes” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced the appointment of R. Kent Grahl to its Board of Directors, effective September 27, 2021. Mr. Grahl has also been appointed to the Audit, Compensation and Executive Land Committees of the Company’s Board of Directors.



“We are excited for Kent to join the Tri Pointe Homes Board of Directors and look forward to leveraging his substantial experience in the homebuilding industry,” said Steven Gilbert, Chairman of the Tri Pointe Homes Board. “Kent has more than 30 years of experience in investing and managing institutional capital for residential and multifamily development across the U.S., including structuring joint ventures, land banks and other transactions. I believe Kent’s homebuilding industry expertise and financial acumen will provide significant value to Tri Pointe Homes, and that Kent’s appointment will also enhance the diversity of the Board of Directors.”