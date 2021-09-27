checkAd

Globus Medical Announces First ExcelsiusGPS Cranial Surgery

ExcelsiusGPS 2-in-1 robotic navigation platform used for stereotactic cranial procedure

AUDUBON, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced the first surgery performed with the ExcelsiusGPS Cranial Solutions for robot-assisted navigated Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS). Cranial Solutions is the latest evolution of the ExcelsiusGPS platform, transforming it to a 2-in-1 application system, and is now commercially available in the United States.

Dr. Francisco Ponce of Barrow Neurological Institute is the first surgeon to perform a DBS procedure with ExcelsiusGPS, stating “This platform has been designed by surgeons in collaboration with engineers. It is very intuitive and eliminates the need for the standard arc and frame in the procedure which significantly improves OR efficiency and removes one aspect of potential human error from the procedure.” Dr. Ponce will continue to advance his practice to incorporate ExcelsiusGPS for stereotactic cranial procedures.

ExcelsiusGPS Cranial Solutions combines streamlined MRI preoperative planning with fully integrated robotic trajectory alignment for a broad spectrum of cranial stereotactic procedures including SEEG, DBS, biopsies, and shunts. With the only Fluoroscopy-to-CT registration modality on the market, ExcelsiusGPS Cranial Solutions offers surgeons the ability to efficiently register the bony anatomy. The actively navigated end effector automatically and precisely aligns to planned trajectories without the need for a stereotactic arc. This platform is designed to easily adapt to each surgeons’ workflow and preferred instruments.

About Globus Medical, Inc. 
Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at http://www.globusmedical.com

Safe Harbor Statements 
All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

