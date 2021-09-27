Globus Medical Announces First ExcelsiusGPS Cranial Surgery

Dr. Francisco Ponce of Barrow Neurological Institute is the first surgeon to perform a DBS procedure with ExcelsiusGPS, stating “This platform has been designed by surgeons in collaboration with engineers. It is very intuitive and eliminates the need for the standard arc and frame in the procedure which significantly improves OR efficiency and removes one aspect of potential human error from the procedure.” Dr. Ponce will continue to advance his practice to incorporate ExcelsiusGPS for stereotactic cranial procedures.

ExcelsiusGPS Cranial Solutions combines streamlined MRI preoperative planning with fully integrated robotic trajectory alignment for a broad spectrum of cranial stereotactic procedures including SEEG, DBS, biopsies, and shunts. With the only Fluoroscopy-to-CT registration modality on the market, ExcelsiusGPS Cranial Solutions offers surgeons the ability to efficiently register the bony anatomy. The actively navigated end effector automatically and precisely aligns to planned trajectories without the need for a stereotactic arc. This platform is designed to easily adapt to each surgeons’ workflow and preferred instruments.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical , Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at http://www.globusmedical.com .

