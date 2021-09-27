checkAd

Ultragenyx Announces Crysvita (burosumab) and UX143 (setrusumab) Data Presentations at Upcoming American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2021 Annual Meeting

NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that new data highlighting Crysvita (burosumab-twza) for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) and UX143 (setrusumab) for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) will be presented at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2021 Annual Meeting. The meeting will take place October 1-4 in-person in San Diego with programming also virtually accessible in real-time.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

X-Linked Hypophosphatemia

Oral Presentations

  • Neurological and Psychiatric Manifestations of X-Linked Hypophosphatemia in a Longitudinal Cohort Study: XLH Disease Monitoring Program (XLH-DMP)
    • Presentation #1019: Friday, October 1, 2:15-2:30 p.m. PT
    • Presenter: Suzanne Jan de Beur, M.D.

  • Burosumab Improves Lower Limb Alignment in Children with X-Linked Hypophosphatemia
    • Presentation #1020: Friday, October 1, 2:30-2:45 p.m. PT
    • Presenter: David Frumberg, M.D.

Poster Presentations

  • Patient Perspective: XLH Requires Whole-Body, Whole-Life, Whole-Family Care
    • SAT-268: Saturday, October 2, 1:00-3:00 p.m. PT
  • Adolescents with X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH): first year of real-world data from the XLH Disease Monitoring Program (DMP)
    • SAT-269: Saturday, October 2, 1:00-3:00 p.m. PT
  • Rarediseasegenes.com/phex: A comprehensive locus specific database of PHEX gene variants associated with X-linked hypophosphatemia vastly increases the number of known variants.
    • SUN-274: Sunday, October 3, 1:00-3:00 p.m. PT

Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Oral Presentation

  • Setrusumab for the Treatment of Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI): Results from the Phase 2b ASTEROID Study
    • Presentation #1016: Friday, October 1, 1:30-1:45 p.m. PT
    • Presenter: Suzanne Jan de Beur, M.D.

Poster Presentations

  • Safety Evaluation of Setrusumab in Juvenile CD-1 Mice
    • VPP-714: Saturday, October 2 (virtual poster)
  • Baseline Patient Demographics and Disease Characteristics in Adults with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) in the Phase 2b ASTEROID Study
    • VPP-688: Saturday, October 2 (virtual poster)
  • The Patient Clinical Journey and Socioeconomic Impact of Osteogenesis Imperfecta: A Systematic Review
    • SUN-280: Sunday, October 3, 1:00-3:00 p.m. PT

