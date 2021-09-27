Ultragenyx Announces Crysvita (burosumab) and UX143 (setrusumab) Data Presentations at Upcoming American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2021 Annual Meeting

NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that new data highlighting Crysvita (burosumab-twza) for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) and UX143 (setrusumab) for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) will be presented at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2021 Annual Meeting. The meeting will take place October 1-4 in-person in San Diego with programming also virtually accessible in real-time.



Details for the presentations are as follows: