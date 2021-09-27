checkAd

DermTech Sponsors San Diego Open; Partners with Tennis Pro Brandon Nakashima to Raise Awareness for Sun Safety

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 22:30   

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the sponsorship of the San Diego Open, an ATP 250 tournament, and a partnership with San Diego native and tennis pro Brandon Nakashima. The sponsorships further represent DermTech’s commitment to the San Diego community and goal of raising awareness on the importance of sun safety and skin checks to aid in the early detection of melanoma.

The San Diego Open, held at the Barnes Tennis Center from September 27 through October 3, 2021, features a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw. As event sponsor, DermTech is aiming to help educate attendees and the San Diego community on the value of practicing sun safety and the importance of regular skin checks at the signature outdoor event.

“As a company deeply rooted in the San Diego community, DermTech is honored to sponsor the San Diego Open and kick-off a great partnership with Brandon Nakashima,” said John Dobak, M.D., CEO of DermTech. “We are looking forward to participating in this fantastic tennis event and bringing recognition to the importance of sun safety and skin health, in general.”

As a DermTech ambassador and tennis pro that spends a great deal of his time outdoors, Nakashima will shed a spotlight on sun safety, bring attention to the crucial need for skin checks and the DermTech Melanoma Test, the first non-invasive test that enables dermatologists to check an atypical mole painlessly and noninvasively for melanoma.

“My parents are front-line healthcare workers who have always stressed the importance of taking care of my health, particularly my skin,” said Brandon Nakashima. “As professional tennis players, we spend a lot of time outside in the sun, and I am glad I can help bring awareness to DermTech, its DermTech Melanoma Test and the need for sun safety.”

For more information about DermTech, please visit: www.dermtech.com.

About DermTech:

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.

