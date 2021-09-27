checkAd

Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Long-Term Real Estate Partnership With Goodness Growth Holdings in New York

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 22:30  |  19   |   |   

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it is extending its long-term real estate relationship with Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Vireo Health International, Inc., “Goodness Growth”) (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), with the acquisition of approximately 92.3 acres in New York adjacent to one of IIP’s properties leased to Goodness Growth, where IIP and Goodness Growth will partner on the development of 324,000 square feet of industrial space.

The purchase price for the land was approximately $10.23 million (excluding transaction costs). Concurrent with the closing of the land purchase, IIP amended its existing lease at the adjacent property to incorporate this new project, and Goodness Growth intends to operate the consolidated property as a licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facility upon completion of development. IIP is expected to provide reimbursement to Goodness Growth for the construction of the new building of up to approximately $46.1 million. Including this transaction, IIP leases two properties to Goodness Growth (one in New York and one in Minnesota), representing approximately 453,000 square feet of industrial and greenhouse space (including space under development) and a total commitment (including purchase prices and commitments to fund development, but excluding transaction costs) of approximately $72.8 million.

As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the regulated cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced, regulated cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

“We are excited to expand our long-term real estate partnership with Dr. Kingsley and the Goodness Growth team, as they embark on this new phase of growth in New York,” said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. “New York continues to represent a tremendous market opportunity, and with the signing into law authorizing the establishment of an adult-use cannabis program and the expansion of the existing medical-use cannabis program, we believe this is an opportune time for Goodness Growth to execute on this highly strategic expansion. Our team looks forward to supporting them in the development of this project in the months to come.”

Seite 1 von 3


Innovative Industrial Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Long-Term Real Estate Partnership With Goodness Growth Holdings in New York Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it is extending its long-term real estate …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
CytoDyn to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on September 29 Followed by Live Q/A
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Franklin Templeton to Acquire Investment Grade Credit Team From Aviva Investors
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.09.213 Monster-Dividendenaktien in der Mache
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
24.09.21Store Capital, Realty Income & IIPR: 3 Top-REITs, die gerade ihre Dividende erhöht haben – welcher ist ein Kauf?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
23.09.21Innovative Industrial Properties: Das bedeuten die Zahlen 75 und 16,6!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
22.09.21Innovative Industrial Properties: Top-Deal für Top-Dividendenwachstum
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
20.09.21Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Missouri Property and Enters Into Long-Term Lease with CPC of Missouri – Smithville
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.09.21Wie hoch ist eigentlich die 1. Dividende von Innovative Industrial Properties gewesen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
19.09.213 Dividendenaktien, die im September ein Kauf sein können
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
18.09.212 Top-Aktien, die gerade ihre Dividende erhöht haben
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
18.09.21Was, wenn die Aktie von Innovative Industrial Properties um die Hälfte korrigiert?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.09.21Innovative Industrial Properties: Weitere 7 % Dividendenerhöhung!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare