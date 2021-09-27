checkAd

Cheniere Partners Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation For Any and All of its 5.625% Senior Notes Due 2026 and Receipt of Requisite Consents

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 22:30  |  19   |   |   

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) today announced the early tender results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 24, 2021 (the “Early Tender Deadline”) of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 5.625% Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). In connection with the tender offer, Cheniere Partners also announced the results as of the Early Tender Deadline of the previously announced solicitation of consents (the “Consents”) from holders of the Notes (the “consent solicitation”) to the proposed amendment to the indenture with respect to the Notes (the “Indenture”) providing for the reduction of the minimum notice period for the optional redemption of the Notes by Cheniere Partners (the “Proposed Amendment”).

The terms and conditions of the tender offer and consent solicitation are described in an Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated September 13, 2021.

The aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline (the "Early Tender Notes"), as well as the percent of the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding constituting Early Tender Notes, is set forth in the table below. The consideration being offered for any such Early Tender Notes accepted for purchase in the tender offer and consent solicitation is also set forth in the table below:

Series
of Notes

CUSIP
Numbers

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding

Aggregate
Principal
Amount of
Early Tender
Notes

Percent of
Outstanding
Principal
Amount
Tendered

Tender
Consideration(1)

Early
Tender
Premium

Total
Consideration
(1)(2)

5.625% Notes due 2026

16411QAD3

U16353AB7

$1,100,000,000

$672,331,000

61.12%

$980.00

$50.00

$1,030.00

(1)

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cheniere Partners Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation For Any and All of its 5.625% Senior Notes Due 2026 and Receipt of Requisite Consents Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) today announced the early tender results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 24, 2021 (the “Early Tender Deadline”) of its previously announced tender offer to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
CytoDyn to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on September 29 Followed by Live Q/A
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Franklin Templeton to Acquire Investment Grade Credit Team From Aviva Investors
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...