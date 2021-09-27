Cheniere Partners Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation For Any and All of its 5.625% Senior Notes Due 2026 and Receipt of Requisite Consents

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) today announced the early tender results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 24, 2021 (the “Early Tender Deadline”) of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 5.625% Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). In connection with the tender offer, Cheniere Partners also announced the results as of the Early Tender Deadline of the previously announced solicitation of consents (the “Consents”) from holders of the Notes (the “consent solicitation”) to the proposed amendment to the indenture with respect to the Notes (the “Indenture”) providing for the reduction of the minimum notice period for the optional redemption of the Notes by Cheniere Partners (the “Proposed Amendment”).

The terms and conditions of the tender offer and consent solicitation are described in an Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated September 13, 2021.