PGTI Announces Closing of $575 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 22:30  |  18   |   |   

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) ("PGTI" or the "Company"), a national leader in premium windows and doors, including impact-resistant products and products designed to unify indoor/outdoor living spaces, announced today the closing of its previously announced private offering of $575 million aggregate principal amount of 4.375% senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes"), which were issued at 100.000% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest from September 24, 2021. The offering was exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”).

The Notes were offered to finance, together with any borrowings under the Company’s credit agreement, the purchase price of the acquisition (the "Anlin Acquisition") by Western Window Holding LLC, a newly formed Delaware limited liability company and indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, of all of the assets, properties and rights owned, used or held for use in the business, as operated by Anlin Industries, a California corporation (“Anlin”). The Anlin Acquisition was announced on September 2, 2021, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. PGTI also intends to use the proceeds of the Notes to redeem in full $425.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 6.75% Senior Notes due 2026, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon, to repay the entire $54.0 million outstanding amount under its existing term loan credit facility, and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering.

The Notes are guaranteed, jointly and severally, by each existing and future domestic restricted subsidiary of the Company, other than any unrestricted subsidiary and any restricted subsidiary of the Company that does not guarantee the Company's existing senior secured credit facilities or any permitted refinancing thereof (the "Guarantors"). In this regard, Eco Enterprises, LLC and its subsidiaries are unrestricted subsidiaries under the indenture and the credit agreement governing the Company’s existing senior secured credit facilities and are not Guarantors of the Notes.

The Notes and related guarantees were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act, and to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

