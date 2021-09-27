Semtech to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mohan Maheswaran, will participate in a virtual panel during Stifel’s first annual ESG and Impact Summit scheduled for Monday, October 4 th , 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EDT. A webcast of the event and a replay will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Semtech’s corporate website at https://investors.semtech.com/events .

