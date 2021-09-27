checkAd

Semrush Expands Listing Management to Canadian Businesses

27.09.2021   

Semrush, a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, is pleased to announce that Canadian businesses now have access to its Listing Management tool. With the tool, businesses are able to use a single resource to manage their online presence, optimize online visibility for top positions in local search, and control brand reputation.

Semrush Expands Listing Management to Canadian Businesses (Photo: Business Wire)

The Listing Management tool creates profiles in the most popular directories and intelligent services — including Facebook, Google, Foursquare, TripAdvisor, Apple Maps, Bing, BAIDU, and many more — with local business data to ensure optimal online coverage and visibility for the business. The tool maintains the information, ensuring it is accurate and up to date, and all directories can easily be edited simultaneously.

As businesses in Canada use Semrush’s Listing Management tool, their potential customers who search for services in proximity to their location will be directed to the business and be provided with comprehensive, vital information such as operating hours and payment methods.

This announcement is the second release of a four-part rollout over the coming months. The tool’s functionality now includes:

  • 40+ directories available in Canada to list business info
  • Business profile creation for data consistency across all locations
  • Comprehensive business profile creation in Google My Business and Facebook, including business and holidays hours, payment methods, and social media links
  • Info clean up and duplicate suppression in one click
  • Voice search optimization: information sync with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Bing
  • Listing presence audit with a PDF report export function, free for all customers

Eugene Levin, Chief Strategic Officer in Semrush, commented: “In Canada, the majority of businesses are small- and medium-sized firms which are accustomed to operating in a highly competitive environment. Online visibility is now a fundamental requirement for every organisation, regardless of how large or local it may be, and we’re excited to support the growth of Canadian businesses by providing access to the Listing Management tool, an essential resource for their success in local SEO and search visibility.”

About Semrush:

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 76,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, Prague, St. Petersburg, Warsaw, and Limassol.

To learn more about the Semrush Listing Management tool possibilities please visit Semrush website.

