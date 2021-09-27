Wolters Kluwer Sells U.S. Legal Education Business for $88 Million
- (PLX AI) – Wolters Kluwer to sell its U.S. legal education business for $88 million to Transom Capital.
- Wolters Kluwer intends to deploy the post-tax proceeds towards additional share repurchases to mitigate the adjusted EPS dilution related to the disposal
- The U.S. legal education business, which mainly produces textbooks and innovative digital educational solutions for law students, recorded revenues of $33 million in 2020 and is profitable
- Completion of the disposal is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take several months.
