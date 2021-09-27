checkAd

Wolters Kluwer Sells U.S. Legal Education Business for $88 Million

Autor: PLX AI
27.09.2021, 22:31  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Wolters Kluwer to sell its U.S. legal education business for $88 million to Transom Capital.Wolters Kluwer intends to deploy the post-tax proceeds towards additional share repurchases to mitigate the adjusted EPS dilution related to the …

  • (PLX AI) – Wolters Kluwer to sell its U.S. legal education business for $88 million to Transom Capital.
  • Wolters Kluwer intends to deploy the post-tax proceeds towards additional share repurchases to mitigate the adjusted EPS dilution related to the disposal
  • The U.S. legal education business, which mainly produces textbooks and innovative digital educational solutions for law students, recorded revenues of $33 million in 2020 and is profitable
  • Completion of the disposal is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take several months.
Wolters Kluwer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer Sells U.S. Legal Education Business for $88 Million (PLX AI) – Wolters Kluwer to sell its U.S. legal education business for $88 million to Transom Capital.Wolters Kluwer intends to deploy the post-tax proceeds towards additional share repurchases to mitigate the adjusted EPS dilution related to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
K+S Rises 3% After Bank of America Upgrade on Cash Generation Outlook
TotalEnergies, Safran Partner to Try to Make Aircraft Engines Compatible with 100% Sustainable Fuel
Autoliv Rises More Than 2% as Brokers See Pent-Up Auto Demand
BASF Targets EUR 22 Billion Sales from Sustainable Solutions by 2025
Bayer Rivaroxaban Phase 3 Study Finds Fewer Blood Clots in Kids vs. Aspirin
Genmab Has Blockbuster in Tivdak, Nordea Says, Lifting Price Target
Securitas Rises 3% After SEB Upgrades to Buy
Vestas Will See Increased Importance from Project Development, Sydbank Says
Titel
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Jungheinrich Gets Warehouse Automation Order in Poland
BASF to Increase Prices for Non-Ionic Surfactants by up to EUR 170 per Ton
Nel Gets Order for 5 MW Alkaline Electrolyser
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for Power Link Between Ireland and Great Britain
Norwegian Air Disputes NOK 400 Million Fee for Failure to Meet ETS Obligations
Mercedes-Benz Joins Stellantis and TotalEnergies in Automotive Cells Company (ACC)
Stadler Rail Says OBB Train Contract in Danger After Austrian Court Decision
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21ROUNDUP/BGH: Anbieter von Vertragsgeneratoren brauchen keine Anwaltszulassung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21BGH: Vertragsgenerator darf nicht nur von Anwälten angeboten werden
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten