Wolters Kluwer Sells U.S. Legal Education Business for $88 Million

(PLX AI) – Wolters Kluwer to sell its U.S. legal education business for $88 million to Transom Capital.

Wolters Kluwer intends to deploy the post-tax proceeds towards additional share repurchases to mitigate the adjusted EPS dilution related to the disposal

The U.S. legal education business, which mainly produces textbooks and innovative digital educational solutions for law students, recorded revenues of $33 million in 2020 and is profitable

Completion of the disposal is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take several months.



