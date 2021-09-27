checkAd

StageZero Life Sciences Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB

Autor: Accesswire
27.09.2021, 22:40  |  34   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) (the "Company" or "StageZero"), a healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) (the "Company" or "StageZero"), a healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through lab developed tests and clinical interventions, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol SZLSF. StageZero commenced trading on the OTCQB on September 23, 2021 while continuing to trade on the TSX Exchange in Canada.

The OTCQB is a premier marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. Companies are required to be current in their reporting and undergo annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quote and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Listing on the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for StageZero and is the beginning of our investor awareness push into the US market," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. "With US investors now able to easily purchase and trade our common shares and which now significantly expands our attractiveness to institutional groups, we can now embark on a number of planned, virtual, non-deal roadshows in the US marketover the coming months."

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple diseases through whole blood tests. The Company's next-generation test, Aristotle®, is the first-ever multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. StageZero's full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomists who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups, and the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for the early identification of cancer through blood, StageZero also provides both COVID PCR testing (swab and saliva) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). For more information, please visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Rebecca Greco
1-855-420-7140 ext. 1838
rgreco@stagezerols.com

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences Ltd


View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665755/StageZero-Life-Sciences-Announces-Co ...

StageZero Life Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

StageZero Life Sciences Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) (the "Company" or "StageZero"), a healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
i3 Energy PLC Announces Interim Report and Dividend Declaration
Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Quadrise Testing Program
i3 Energy PLC Announces Presentation
Core Assets Confirms New Discovery at the Blue Property Atlin, British Columbia
Empower Clinics and SoLVBL Solutions Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Develop a Program ...
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Announces Keynote Presentation Highlighting its Modular Vaccine Platform ...
Sterling Metals Discovers High Grade Polymetallic Mineralization, Expands Drill Program and Earns ...
Golden Dawn Announces Mr. Beat Frei As VP Finance and Business Development
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...