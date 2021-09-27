SQZ Biotechnologies to Present at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE: SQZ), focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced that management will be presenting at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on September 29. Armon Sharei, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and the company will be hosting one-on-one meetings.

Wednesday, September 29

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Corporate Overview

3:20-3:50 pm EDT

Webcast

Specific conference webcast details and the company’s corporate overview presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the SQZ website. The webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for patients around the world and has active programs in Oncology, Autoimmune and Infectious Diseases, as well as additional exploratory initiatives to support future pipeline growth. The company’s proprietary Cell Squeeze technology offers the unique ability to deliver multiple biological materials into many cell types to engineer what we believe can be a broad range of potential therapeutics. With demonstrated production timelines under 24 hours and the opportunity to eliminate preconditioning and lengthy hospital stays, our approach could significantly broaden the therapeutic range and accessibility of cell therapies. The company’s first therapeutic applications seek to generate target-specific immune responses, both in activation for the treatment of solid tumors and infectious diseases, and in immune tolerance for the treatment of unwanted immune reactions and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.sqzbiotech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005117/en/